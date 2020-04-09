Oahe Fastpitch Softball to Delay Start of Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Fastpitch Softball and JO Softball in Pierre say that they will not be able start the season the week of May 18th as scheduled. A new start up date will be determined when the board of directors of the Softball League meet. A message on the Oahe Fastpich website says that the safety of players, coaches, and umpires is our main objective at this point in time. After a meeting with the various organizations statewide, it seems like everyone is in a wait and see approach. Most organizations across the state are looking at a June start with July 1st being a cutoff date for starting the season. If there is no season all playaers who are registered will be reimbursed. Those players that have registered and changed their mind about playing due to the pandemic can email oahefastpitch.com and will be reimburse ASAP. Right now officials say they are hoping for the best and continue to work with the City and State to make an informed decision on playing this summer.