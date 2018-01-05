Oahe Family YMCA Initiates #SelfieWithSomeoneNew Campaign

  • Home > 
January 5, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

The Oahe Family YMCA has surpassed its goal of raising $30-thousand for its 2017 annual Y partners campaign.

CEO Aaron Fabel says the goal was a little higher than they’ve had in past years.

 

In an effort to build on the Oahe Family YMCA’s commitment to creating lasting relationships, Fabel says this month they’re doing a #SelfieWithSomeoneNew campaign.

 

Find more information at www.oaheymca.org.


