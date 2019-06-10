Oahe Days is next week in Pierre, volunteers still needed

The Pierre City Commission has approved a series of requests related to the annual Oahe Days Music and Arts Festival next week (June 20-22).

The requests ranged from approval for the beer garden to have a temporary on site liquor license to allowing the use of the Amphitheatre stage for entertainment acts to allowing street closures for vendors and the carnival.

Oahe Days committee chairwoman Nicole Gordon says there’s musical acts both Friday and Saturday nights.

Gordon says volunteers are still needed, even if you only have an hour or two to spare.

Again for more information or to sign up to help, go to oahedays.com.