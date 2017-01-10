Oahe Days Committee Announces Entertainment for the 2017 June Event

PIERRE SD – The Oahe Days committee has released the upcoming entertainment for their event this summer June 23rd- 25th.

Oahe Days Committee President Nichole Gordon says Friday nights opening band is Ry Taylor and the Side Trips. The headliner for Friday Night is Judd Hoos. Judd Hoos is a well-known South Dakota band, based in the Black Hills.

Saturday nights opening band is 35th and Taylor is a band out of Sioux City Ia. They are an alt rock band with blues influence. The headliner band for Saturday is Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band. Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band are from Wyoming. This band has shared the stage with dozens of artists including Lady Antebellum, Eric Church, Gary Allen and more.

The Oahe Days Committee is still looking for daytime and evening acts, so if anyone is interested in performing, they can contact Jessicca at jessicca.bardeson@gmail.com or me, Nicole Gordon at nkloosbrock@hotmail.com