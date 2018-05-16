  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Oahe Child Development Center Students Learn About Native American Dances

Oahe Child Development Center Students Learn About Native American Dances

May 16, 2018

 

The Cook family performed a Jingle Dance and Fancy Dance for the children at Oahe Child Development Center this week.  They also shared with the children the history behind the dances.
 
In order left to right:

 Tashina Cook Colter Cook Jr. Cook Cheppa (Wakiyan) Cook Wicozani Cook


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia