Oahe Child Development Center Students Learn About Native American Dances

The Cook family performed a Jingle Dance and Fancy Dance for the children at Oahe Child Development Center this week. They also shared with the children the history behind the dances.



In order left to right: Tashina Cook Colter Cook Jr. Cook Cheppa (Wakiyan) Cook Wicozani Cook

