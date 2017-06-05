Oahe Chapel Near Pierre Hosting Sunday Church Services

PIERRE, S.D. – Sunday morning church services at the historic Oahe Chapel overlooking Lake Oahe near Pierre began on May 28. Visitors to the area, as well as local residents, are invited to attend.

Public ecumenical services are held at 8 a.m. CDT each Sunday through Labor Day. The chapel is located adjacent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center, approximately five miles north of Pierre on SD Highway 1804. Services are hosted by the Pierre-Fort Pierre Ministerial Association and the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society.

Churches participating in the 2017 Sunday services include:

June 11 The Blood Washed Band, New Life Assembly of God Church

June 18 Oahe Presbyterian Church

June 25 Rev. Roger Easland, United Church of Christ

July 2 Trinity Episcopal Church

July 9 First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

July 16 St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

July 23 The Blood Washed Band, New Life Assembly of God Church

July 30 Capitol Heights Baptist Church

Aug. 6 Rev. Roger Easland, United Church of Christ

Aug. 13 First Baptist Church

Aug. 20 First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

Aug. 27 Trinity Episcopal Church

Sept. 3 Resurrection Lutheran Church

The Oahe Mission was established in 1874 by Rev. Thomas L. Riggs, a Congregationalist minister, and his first wife, Cornelia Margaret “Nina” Foster, to serve as a mission to the Sioux Indians of central South Dakota. The chapel, built in 1877, was originally located on the east bank of the Missouri River at Peoria Flats, roughly five miles upriver from its current location.

The chapel was moved to its current location in 1964 after construction of the Oahe Dam flooded the original site. The chapel is owned by the South Dakota State Historical Society and managed by the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society, which oversees its maintenance and preservation.

For more information on the Oahe Chapel summer services, the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society or how to rent the Chapel, contact the State Historical Society at (605) 773-3458.