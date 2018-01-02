Oahe Capitals Bantam Hockey Wins Twice Over the Weekend

  • Home > 
January 2, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Bantam League hockey team won a pair of games over the weekend with Yankton. Oahe claimed a 7-6 victory on Saturday and then skated to a 5-3 win on Sunday. Saturday’s game was a back and forth affair with the game tied with 6 minutes to go in the third period before Jonathan Lyons scored twice for Oahe to clinch the win. Ashton Greise scored twice for the Capitals while Turner Starr had a goal and Jaden Flor added a pair of goals. Colin Lee made 14 saves in goal for the Captials. On Sunday, Dre Berndt and Ayden Anderson got the Capitals going and Isaac Polak had a pair of third period goals and Greise added another as Keran Duffy made 29 saves in goal allowing just 3 to get past and into the net. The Bantam Capials are in action on Friday when they travel to Huron before hosting Aberdeen in a Sunday game at the EXPO Center.


