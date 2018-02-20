Oahe Capitals Bantam Hockey Lose Regular Season Finale

PIERRE, S.D. – Oahe Capitals Bantams hockey team were shutout by the Brookings Rangers 5-0 for their last regular season game on Saturday in Brookings. The Capitals were only able to get 15 shots on goal while Brookings recorded 36 shots on goal. Kieran Duffy tallied 31 saves on the Capitals loss. The Bantam State Tournament will be held in Rapid City Friday, February 23rd through the 25th. The Capitals will play the top ranked Sioux Falls Flyers at 7 pm mountain time in the first round matchup.