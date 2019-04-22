Oahe, Big Bend reservoirs down slightly

The Oahe Dam and Big Bend Dam reservoir pools have gone down slightly in the past day.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Oahe Dam reservoir level is at 1617.1 feet, down two-tenths of a foot. Inflows are 46,000 cfs while releases are 29,200 cfs.

The Big Bend reservoir at Fort Thompson went down a tenth of a foot in the past day. Inflows are 27,000 cfs while releases are 28,400 cfs.

The Garrison Dam and Gavins Point Dam reservoirs each rose a tenth of a foot while the Fort Peck Dam and Fort Randall Dam pool levels were unchanged over the past 24 hours.

Missouri River Basin daily update:

http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/weeklyupdate.pdf



All US Army Corps managed dams–reservoir levels, inflows and releases:

http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/MRBWM_River_Daily.pdf