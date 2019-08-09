Oahe, Big Bend dam releases to stay above 50,000 cfs through August

The US Army Corps of Engineers has updated the annual runoff forecast for the Missouri River Dam System.

Mike Swenson with the Corps says System storage is currently just below its exclusive flood control zone.

He says releases from the Oahe reservoir at Pierre/Fort Pierre and the Big Bend reservoir at Fort Thompson will remain over 50-thousand cfs for the near future.

Gavins Point Dam at Yankton is the last place the rate of flow from the Upper Missouri River Basin into the Lower Basin can be regulated by the Corps. Swenson says releases there will remain at 70-thousand cfs through the end of the month.

The Corps needs to move water out of the Missouri River reservoirs in preparation for winter.