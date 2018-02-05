Oahe Bantam Hockey Teams Splits Games Over the Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Bantam Capitals hockey team split their last home season games this past weekend. The Capitals lost to the Huron All-Stars on Saturday by a 6-3 score. On Sunday, the Capitals Bantams edged Mitchell 4-3 on an overtime goal from Isaac Polak. Turner Starr had a pair of goals in the loss to Huron on Saturday along with a power play goal from Polak. Colin Lee had 11 saves and Kieren Duffy had 10 saves in goal for the Capitals. On Sunday Ashton Greise scored twice and Jonathan Lyons had a power play goal to send the game to extra period before Oahe scored to claim the win. Turner Starr was the first to score a goal in the first period with the assist from Isaac Polak. Kieran Duffy tallied 17 saves on the day for the Caps. The Bantam team returns to action this Saturday to take part in the Hockey Day in South Dakota at the Denny Sanford premier center in a matchup with the league leading Sioux Falls Flyers.