  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Oahe Arsenal U12 Wins Soccer Tournament Championship

Oahe Arsenal U12 Wins Soccer Tournament Championship

February 20, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (Sean Blanchette)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC Arsenal U12 team earned their first indoor soccer tournament title of the season this past weekend at the DWU Winter Classic In Mitchell. The boys went 2-0-1 in pool play tying Tempo SC OF Tea and earning victories against Dakota Alliance SC OF Sioux Falls and Brookings FC which earned them a berth in the final. They won the title game with a clean sheet against Black Hills Rapids 3-0. The U11 Arsenal team played three very close games in pool play dropping a 1-3 result to Dakota Alliance 2 in their first match and then a 0-1 result to Tempo SC in game two. They earned a 3-2 win in their third game against Dakota Alliance 1 but did not advance out of pool play. U9 Arsenal was also in action and finished the weekend 3-0 in the U9 festival division. The U9s faced teams from Watertown, Mitchell and Spearfish outscoring those teams 22-2 over their three games. Oahe FC Arsenal will send three team to compete in Watertown this upcoming weekend.

Oahe Arsenal U12 Team (Courtesy Photo)


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia