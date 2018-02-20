Oahe Arsenal U12 Wins Soccer Tournament Championship

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC Arsenal U12 team earned their first indoor soccer tournament title of the season this past weekend at the DWU Winter Classic In Mitchell. The boys went 2-0-1 in pool play tying Tempo SC OF Tea and earning victories against Dakota Alliance SC OF Sioux Falls and Brookings FC which earned them a berth in the final. They won the title game with a clean sheet against Black Hills Rapids 3-0. The U11 Arsenal team played three very close games in pool play dropping a 1-3 result to Dakota Alliance 2 in their first match and then a 0-1 result to Tempo SC in game two. They earned a 3-2 win in their third game against Dakota Alliance 1 but did not advance out of pool play. U9 Arsenal was also in action and finished the weekend 3-0 in the U9 festival division. The U9s faced teams from Watertown, Mitchell and Spearfish outscoring those teams 22-2 over their three games. Oahe FC Arsenal will send three team to compete in Watertown this upcoming weekend.

Oahe Arsenal U12 Team (Courtesy Photo)