Oahe and Big Bend reservoir pools up slightly in the past day; Unknown when they’ll start going back down

The Oahe Dam and Big Bend Dam reservoir pools have gone up slightly in the past day.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the level of the Oahe Dam reservoir at Pierre/Fort Pierre is 1618.3 feet, up two-tenths of a foot. Inflows are 65,000 cfs while releases are 29,000 cfs. In gallons per second, those numbers convert to roughly 486,234 and 216,935, respectively.

The Corps anticipates raising releases from Oahe to 48,000 cfs Monday (June 3) with an outflow rate of 55,000 cfs by the end of June.

The Big Bend reservoir at Fort Thompson is at 1421.2 feet, up a tenth of a foot. Inflows are 50,000 cfs (about 374,026 gallons per second) while releases are 45,600 cfs (approximately 341,112 gallons per second). The Corps plans to increase releases from Big Bend to 56,000 cfs by mid to late June.

North of the Oahe and Big Bend Dams, the Fort Peck and Garrison Dam reservoirs are up slightly; they’re releasing 8800 cfs and 14,600 cfs, respectively.

South of Oahe and Big Bend, the Fort Randall Dam shows inflows of 79,000 cfs while Gavins Point has 68,000 cfs coming in. Gavins Point is the last spot the Corps has to adjust water flow into the lower Missouri River basin.

Missouri River Basin daily update:

http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/weeklyupdate.pdf

All US Army Corps managed dams–reservoir levels, inflows and releases:

http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/MRBWM_River_Daily.pdf