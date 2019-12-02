Oacoma man sentenced for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

A 27-year-old Oacoma man convicted of Felon in Possession of a Firearm has been sentenced in federal court.

Micah Brown was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release and forfeiture of a firearm.

The conviction stemmed from an incident in July 2018, when law enforcement responded to a call of an alleged assault occurring in Fort Thompson, involving Brown and his ex-girlfriend. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a shotgun in the front passenger compartment of Brown’s vehicle. Brown, who has been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for term exceeding one year, is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Brown was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.