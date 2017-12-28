Number of Fatal Accidents Jumped in SD During the 4th Quarter

The number of fatal motor vehicle accidents in South Dakota has taken a jump the past few months.

State director of highway safety Lee Axdahl says 2017 started off well, but it’s been a bad 4th quarter.

When looking at data from the fatal accidents, Axdahl says two things keep showing up.

Travel experts have predicted record numbers of people will be driving to various destinations over the Christmas and New Years holidays and Axdahl says we’re seeing the increase here in South Dakota.

Axdahl says their partners in the South Dakota Highway Patrol will be out in force this holiday weekend.