Number of active COVID-19 cases in SD now below 800
Today’s (June 24) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows 66 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There are:
- currently active cases– 781
- currently hospitalized– 81
- recovered– 5554
- total positive tests– 6419
- total negative tests– 68,658
- ever hospitalized– 629
- deaths– 84
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence at covid.sd.gov.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–16 (11 recovered)
Buffalo– 68 (51 recovered)
Campbell–
Corson–16 (12 recovered)
Dewey–4
Edmunds–6 (4 recovered)
Faulk–23 (16 recovered)
Gregory–1 (recovered)
Haakon–
Hand–7 (6 recovered)
Hughes–38 (24 recovered)
Hyde–3 (3 recovered)
Jones–
Lyman–55 (29 recovered)
McPherson–4 (4 recovered)
Mellette–3 (1 recovered)
Potter–
Stanley–12 (10 recovered)
Sully–1 (recovered)
Todd– 51 (41 recovered)
Tripp–13 (8 recovered)
Walworth–8 (5 recovered)
Ziebach–2 (2 recovered)