Number of active COVID-19 cases in SD now below 800

Today’s (June 24) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows 66 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There are:

currently active cases– 781

currently hospitalized– 81

recovered– 5554

total positive tests– 6419

total negative tests– 68,658

ever hospitalized– 629

deaths– 84

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence at covid.sd.gov.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–16 (11 recovered)

Buffalo– 68 (51 recovered)

Campbell–

Corson–16 (12 recovered)

Dewey–4

Edmunds–6 (4 recovered)

Faulk–23 (16 recovered)

Gregory–1 (recovered)

Haakon–

Hand–7 (6 recovered)

Hughes–38 (24 recovered)

Hyde–3 (3 recovered)

Jones–

Lyman–55 (29 recovered)

McPherson–4 (4 recovered)

Mellette–3 (1 recovered)

Potter–

Stanley–12 (10 recovered)

Sully–1 (recovered)

Todd– 51 (41 recovered)

Tripp–13 (8 recovered)

Walworth–8 (5 recovered)

Ziebach–2 (2 recovered)