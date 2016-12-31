Number 2 Ethan Outlast No. 1 Sully Buttes

PARKSTON, S.D. – The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team lost their first game of the season on Friday at the Parkston Classic. The top ranked Chargers were beaten 59-53 in overtime by number 2 rated Ethan. Sully Buttes led by 12 in the first half until Ethan went on a 16-3 run to trail by 2 at halftime. The second half was a see saw affair with the game ending in regulation tied at 51. The Chargers were only able to score 2 points in the extra stanza as Ethan pulled away for the win. Racquel Wientjes led the Chargers with 20 points while Chloe Lamb added 19. Karley Gustafson led Ethan with 19 points while Kacey Bartcher had 14 and Ellie Hohn 13 for the Rustlers. Sully Buttes fell to 4 and 1 on the season with the loss.