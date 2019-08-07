NSIC Pre Season Football Poll Released

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Minnesota State University, Mankato was selected by the league coaches as the overall and south division preseason favorite in the NSIC for 2019. The Mavericks received 14 first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and amassed 224 points, 16 points ahead of Minnesota Duluth (208), which garnered the other two first place votes and was the unanimous choice in the north division. Sioux Falls was third with 187 points while Winona State was picked fourth overall with 182 points. Augustana is picked to finish 6th while Northern State was picked 10th in the pre season poll.

NSIC Preseason Poll

Overall North Division

1 Minnesota State (14) 224 1 Minnesota Duluth (7) 49

2 Minnesota Duluth (2) 208 2 Bemidji State (1) 42

3 Sioux Falls 187 3 MSU Moorhead 35

4 Winona State 182 4 St. Cloud State 34

5 Bemidji State 169 5 Northern State 24

6 Augustana 158 6 University of Mary 17

7 MSU Moorhead 138 7 Minot State 16

8 St. Cloud State 134 8 Minnesota Crookston 7

9 Concordia-St. Paul 109 South Division

10 Northern State 90 1 Minnesota State (7) 49

11 Southwest Minnesota State 79 2 Winona State 39

Upper Iowa 79 3 Sioux Falls 37

13 Wayne State 73 4 Augustana (1) 34

14 University of Mary 39 5 Concordia-St. Paul 25

15 Minot State 36 6 Wayne State 16

16 Minnesota Crookston 15 7 Southwest Minnesota State 12

first place votes in () Upper Iowa 12