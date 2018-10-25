NSIC Leading the Way in Football Helmet Safety

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has partnered with VICIS, becoming the first NCAA Division II conference to partner with the leader in football helmet safety. This partnership will assist all NSIC member institutions and emphasizes the NSIC’s commitment to player safety. VICIS, based in Seattle, Washington, is devoted to manufacturing the safest football helmets ever produced. VICIS’ ZERO1 helmet was named one of Time Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions of 2017 and placed first in the NFL’s helmet safety test in its first two years on the market. In addition, VICIS was awarded a contract with the United States military for work to improve the safety of Army and Marine combat helmets.