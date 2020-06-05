NSAF Reschedules National Meet for Sioux Falls

BRIDEGTON, DE – Sioux Falls would be the new site of the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Outdoor Nationals track meet, if it is held. The event is scheduled for July 30 through August 2. It had been originally scheduled for the campus of North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, but that campus will not open until the end of August. A decision on whether to hold the event in Sioux Falls at Howard Wood Stadium will be made by June 15. It depends on whether there will be assurance that athletes, officials, coaches and spectators will be safe.