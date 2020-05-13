NRCS holding RCPP in James River Watershed and Prairie Pothole areas

NRCS holding sign-up for Regional Conservation Partnership Program in the James River Watershed and Prairie Pothole Working Lands Partnership

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in South Dakota is holding a state-level sign-up for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program with the area of consideration in the James River Watershed and within the Prairie Pothole Working Lands Partnership.

The James River Watershed includes portions of McPherson, Edmunds, Faulk, Potter, Hyde, Hand, Brown, Spink, Beadle, Sanborn, Jerauld, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Yankton, McCook, Miner, Kingsbury, Clark, Day, Marshall, and Roberts Counties. The Prairie Pothole Working Lands Partnership is all counties east of the Missouri River in SD.

The sign up deadline is Friday (May 15). Landowners and producers are encouraged to visit the NRCS office at their local USDA Service Center to find out more information and sign-up for the program.

Emphasis for these projects is with practices that are aimed at improving soil health, wildlife habitat, and landscape productivity. The RCPP provides land operators or owners with financial assistance for incorporating soil health practices in their operation, improving wildlife habitat, and diversifying crop rotations and landscape use. A major concern for maintaining a healthy and productive soil is keeping a living root in the soil for as long as possible throughout the year. One way to accomplish this is by using cover crops.

The RCPP provides a way for private companies, Tribes, local communities, and non-government partners to collaborate and invest in cleaner water and air, healthier soil, and enhanced wildlife habitat. It will enable USDA to partner with third parties or work directly with producers in watersheds and other critical conservation areas to leverage private sector funding to maximize conservation investments.

To learn about technical and financial assistance available through conservation programs, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted or local USDA service center.