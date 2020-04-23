Now 7 COVID-19 cases from Hughes County, 1956 in South Dakota

Today’s (April 22) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows one new case of COVID-19 in a Hughes County resident.

The new case brings the Hughes County total to 7 positive cases since the pandemic began. The six of the seven cases are considered recovered. No other counties in the central part of the state show an increase in case numbers.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

positive tests– 1956

negative tests– 12,109

recovered– 1064

ever hospitalized– 119

deaths– 9

To date, 801 Smithfield Foods processing plant employees in Sioux Falls and 206 close contacts have tested positive.

Find updated information at covid.sd.gov.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo–

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand–

Hughes– 7 (up 1 from yesterday)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 2

McPherson–

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley–

Sully– 1

Todd– 1

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–