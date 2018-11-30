Nov. 30, 2018, Weather Announcements

Agar-Blunt-Onida– 9:15am start

The 15 team Stanley County Invitational wrestling tournament that was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Dec. 1) in Fort Pierre has been cancelled due to concerns with the weather forecast and the winter storm watches and warnings in the area for tomorrow. Stanley County Athletic Director Kelcy Nash says the decision to cancel the tournament was made at about 10 pm Thursday night. 14 teams along with Stanley County were scheduled to compete in the tournament. The tournament will not be made up.

Due to the winter storm that is in the forecast for this weekend, the SD High School Activities Association is postponing the State Oral Interp Festival. SDHSAA is currently looking into potential dates to reschedule the event and will let schools know when a new date and location are determined.