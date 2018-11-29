Nov. 29, 2018, Weather Announcements

Due to the winter storm that is in the forecast for this weekend, the SD High School Activities Association is postponing the State Oral Interp Festival.

The National Weather Service is predicting very heavy snow and high winds beginning Friday night and continuing throughout Saturday. Travel will likely become very dangerous, so the decision has been made to postpone the State Interp Festival.

SDHSAA is currently looking into potential dates to reschedule the event and will let schools know when a new date and location are determined.