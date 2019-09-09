Northrup appointed Sixth Circuit Judge

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appointed Margo Northrup to serve as judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

“Margo is honest, empathetic, and trustworthy,” said Noem. “Her commitment to justice will equip her well to serve the people of the Sixth Circuit. I am confident she will be an excellent judge.”

“Serving the judiciary is an important honor and a grave responsibility,” said Northrup. “I believe that impartiality is the primary tenant of our judicial system and that the law must be carried out in a fair and unbiased matter above all else. I look forward to serving my community in this capacity.”

Northrup grew up in the Pierre area. She attended the University of South Dakota where she earned an undergraduate degree in English and sociology, and the University of South Dakota School of Law where she obtained her Juris Doctor.

Northrup has practiced at Riter, Rogers, Wattier and Northrup, LLP since 2004. Her practice includes administrative law, telecommunications law, business transactions, family law, criminal defense, and general civil practice.

Northrup has practiced in the Supreme Court of South Dakota, the Federal District of South Dakota, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Court. She is a member of the State Bar of South Dakota and the American Bar Association. She is admitted in the State Court and the Federal District Court for the State of South Dakota.

When she’s not in the court room, Northrup enjoys spending time with her husband and three sons. They are Pierre residents.

The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court is served by four circuit judges and one magistrate and covers 14 counties. The administrative services for the court is based in Pierre.