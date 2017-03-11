Northern State Women Fall Short

SEARCY, Ark. – After being crowned NSIC Champions, the Northern State University basketball team at the Central Plains Region Tournament on Friday as the No. 8 seed, faced No.1 seed Emporia State. The Wolves played a hard fought contest against the Hornets, but fell short by three points in the fourth quarter. Emporia State’sAddie Lackey sank her second three of the day to put Emporia up 71-68 with 8 seconds left and Northern’s 3 point attempt as time ran out fell short. Miranda Ristau led NSU statistically, tallying a team-high 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Jill Conrad followed with 19 points. With the loss, NSU concludes the 2016-17 season with an overall record of 24-7.