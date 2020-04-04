Northern State Recruits Two for Men’s Basketball

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Aberdeen Christian’s Andrew Rohrbach and Northwestern’s Zech Clemens both recently committed to play collegiate basketball at Northern State. Rohrbach, a 6-foot guard, averaged 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per-game for the Knights, who finished with an 18-2 regular season record and advanced to the Class B State Tournament, currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clemens, a 6-foot-4 guard, put up equally as impressive numbers, averaging 24.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per-game for the Wildcats, leading them to the Region 1B Tournament second round, where they were defeated by Aberdeen Christian. Both players will enroll at Northern State in the fall.