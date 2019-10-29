Northern State Ranked 15th in Pre Season Men’s Basketball Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches released this morning the NCAA Division II Preseason Poll. The Northern State University men’s basketball team lands at No. 15 in the preseason rankings, earning 135 total points. Northern went 26-7 a season ago and finished the year ranked No. 19 in the nation. The Wolves are the lone NSIC institution in the mix of the to-25, however they are joined by three regional opponents in No. 1 Northwest Missouri State, No. 9 Southern Nazarene, and No. 10 Missouri Southern.

NABC Preseason Top-25 Poll

Record Points Last

1. Northwest Missouri State 38-0 400 1

2. Nova Southeastern (Fla.) 29-4 375 5

3. Bellarmine (Ky.) 28-5 353 7

4. West Liberty (W.Va.) 28-5 305 9

5. UC San Diego 26-8 294 NR

6. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 20-9 278 NR

7. West Texas A&M 34-4 266 3

8. Queens (N.C.) 31-5 247 10

9. Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 29-6 239 13

10. Missouri Southern 25-8 220 NR

11. Indiana (Pa.) 30-3 213 2

12. Valdosta State (Ga.) 24-7 203 21

13. Augusta (Ga.) 28-6 162 16

14. Colorado School of Mines 25-6 144 14

15. Northern State (S.D.) 26-7 135 19

16. Alabama Huntsville 24-8 127 NR

17. Findlay (Ohio) 28-5 120 8

18. Southern Indiana 26-9 109 NR

19. Ashland (Ohio) 23-7 102 NR

20. St. Edward’s (Texas) 30-4 83 4

21. Saint Anselm (N.H.) 26-6 68 20

22. Daemen (N.Y.) 24-6 63 22

23. Concordia (Calif.) 23-11 60 NR

24. Tarleton State (Texas) 21-10 46 NR

25. Morehouse (Ga.) 20-5 39 NR