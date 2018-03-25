Northern State Loses in National Title Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It came down to the final play of the game, as the No. 6 Northern State University men’s basketball finished the 2017-18 season as the NCAA National Finalist, falling to Ferris State 71-69 in the national championship. The Wolves finish the season 36-4 overall, after playing in front of a record 3,538 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. It was about as close as a game could get between the Wolves and the Bulldogs, as Ferris State led 39-37 at the half and both teams tallied 32 points in the second. The second half brought two ties, and left Wolves with opportunities to seal the deal. Northern had the ball on their end of the floor, twice as the clock ticked under 30 seconds, but could not score. Carter Evans led four Wolves in double figures with 20 points, hitting 10-of-14 from the floor. The senior added five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of action. Darin Peterka and Logan Doyle followed with 14 points, while also grabbing a team leading seven rebounds apiece. The Wolves wrap up a storied season where they tied the single season school record with 18 consecutive wins, broke the single season school record for wins with 36, won the NSIC overall and North Division Championships, as well as the NSIC Tournament and NCAA Central Region Championships.