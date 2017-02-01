Northern State Inks 44 Football Recruits Including 1 each from Pierre and Stanley County

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A record 44 players have signed letters of intent to attend Northern State University to compete for head coach Terry Dosch and the Wolves football program. 25 of them are from South Dakota and two of them are from Pierre and Stanley County. Joe King is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end out of T.F. Riggs High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Governors under head coach Steve Steele. King notched 498 yards receiving with five touchdowns as a junior and senior. He was named to the 2016 South Dakota High School Coaches Association All-State first team. Cutter Gillaspie is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound offensive tackle out of Stanley County High School. He was a starter for the Buffaloes under head coach Tom O’Boyle. Gillaspie notched 300 yards receiving and six touchdowns in his career as a tight end. On defense, he added 58 tackles and three sacks as a senior. Gillaspie was a 2-time All-Conference selection and a member of the All-State team.

Joe King Cutter Gillaspe

Pictures Courtesy of Northern State University and nsuwolves.com