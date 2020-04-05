Northern State Debuts Wolves Coffee Hour

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University Athletics will kick-off a new web series, titled ‘Wolves Coffee Hour’ this Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. The question and answer formatted series will allow Northern State fans to interact with student-athletes, coaches, and administrators live from the comfort of their homes. The first episode will feature coaches and student-athletes from the men’s basketball program including head coach Saul Phillips along with Jared Swanson, Gabe King, Andrew Kallman, Mason Stark, and Tommy Chatman. Fans can tweet their questions prior to and during the show using the hashtag #WolvesCoffeeHour or submit questions through the Facebook Live comment section. Past episodes will also be available on the Wolves Athletics YouTube channel.