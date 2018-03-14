Northern State Advances to NCAA Division II Elite 8 Touurnament

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The No. 6 Northern State University men’s basketball team will be making their first NCAA Elite 8 appearance in 20 years next week, after a 90-83 victory over Minnesota State in the Central Region Championship. With the win, the Wolves improve to 34-3 overall and will head to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon. Northern shot 58.8 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from the 3-point line, and 71.9 percent from the foul line in the game. The Wolves added 42 points in the paint, 25 points off the bench, 14 points off turnovers, eight second chance points, and two fast break points. Ian Smith led five Wolves in double figures with 22 points. Logan Doyle had 21 off the bench for the Wolves and DJ Pollard added 19. The Wolves landed two on the NCAA Central Region All-Tournament team in senior Logan Doyle and junior Ian Smith. Smith was named the tournament’s MVP after averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in the Wolves three wins. Northern earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will face No. 6 seed East Stroudsburg, out of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, on Tuesday, March 20 from Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon.