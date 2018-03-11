Northern State Advances to Central Plains Semi Finals

  • Home > 
March 11, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (nsuwolves.com)

 

Maryville, MO – The No. 6 Northern State University men’s basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament with a 16-point victory over Washburn University on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Wolves to 32-3 overall this season, as they handed the Ichabods their tenth and final loss. Gabe King led five Wolves in double figures, dropping 20 points while shooting 7-of-9 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the arc. Miller native Darin Peterka and Carter Evans each notched 18 points, with Peterka hitting 6-of-7 from the floor. Northern returns to Bearcat Arena tomorrow evening for a 5 p.m. tip against NSIC rival St. Cloud State. The match-up will be the third meeting between the two teams this season.


