North Dakota State University proposes $60M research center

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota State University is proposing a $60 million research facility on its Fargo campus to house the school’s food-related science departments.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Animal Sciences Department is crafting plans for the proposed Agricultural Products Development Center, which would be the new location for the university’s Meat Lab.

The Meat Lab researches topics including pre-harvest, food safety and slaughter and processing techniques. Students learn about meat quality and muscle biology in the lab. The facility also offers training for people in the meat industry.

University officials say the proposed center would help students gain an advantage in the job market by working at major processing companies.

The state Board of Higher Education authorized the university to begin private fundraising of up to $6 million for the center.