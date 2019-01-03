North Dakota-specific label announced for Dicamba

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) has developed a 24c Special Local Needs (SLN) label for the in-crop use of Dicamba on soybeans which prohibits applications after June 30. The new federal requirements only allow for in-crop applications prior to beginning bloom (R1 growth phase) or no more than 45 days after planting, whichever comes first. The North Dakota-specific use protocols are in addition to the federal requirements. In October, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has extended the registration of Dicamba for two years for over-the-top use in Dicamba-tolerant soybeans, while also making new changes to the label. The other label changes made by the EPA for the Dicamba formulations of XtendiMax, Engenia, and FeXapan are as follows: Two-year registration (until Dec. 20, 2020)

Only certified applicators may apply Dicamba over the top (those working under the supervision of a certified applicator may no longer make applications)

Applications will only be allowed from 1 hour after sunrise to 2 hours before sunset

In counties where endangered species may exist, the downwind buffer will remain at 110 feet and there will be a new 57-foot buffer around the other sides of the field (the 110-foot downwind buffer applies to all applications, not just in counties where endangered species may exist)

Clarifies training period for 2019 and beyond, ensuring consistency across all three products

Enhanced tank clean out instructions for the entire system

Enhanced label to improve applicator awareness on the impact of low pH’s on the potential volatility of Dicamba

Label clean up and consistency to improve compliance and enforceability “As a best management practice, farmers should strongly consider good weed management strategies such as pre-plant and pre-emerge products,” Goehring said. “Farmers should not rely solely on post-emergence applications of Dicamba or any herbicide for weed control.” The new protocols will only affect applications made on soybeans for XtendiMax, Engenia, and FeXapan. The restrictions will not affect generic Dicamba on other crops.