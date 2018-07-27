North Dakota-owned mill has third-highest profit in history

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota’s state Mill and Elevator had $14.2 million in profits during its last budget year, and the third-highest in the history of the state-owned facility in Grand Forks.

President and CEO Vance Taylor on Friday reported the mill’s profits for the budget year, which ended in June. The profits were up from $9.7 million last year. The record $16.7 million came in 2015.

Taylor says better-quality spring wheat and durum, along with a 6.7 percent increase in shipments led to the profits.

The mill began operating in 1922 and is the largest wheat-grinding factory in the U.S. The mill buys most of its wheat from North Dakota farmers.

Most of the mill’s profits go into North Dakota’s general fund, which finances a variety of state programs.