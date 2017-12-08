  • Home > 
  • North Dakota lawmakers sue Gov. Doug Burgum over vetoes

December 8, 2017

 

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The North Dakota Legislature has filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto powers.

Burgum was served with the lawsuit Friday. The dispute stems from the governor using his line-item veto in April to change parts of several spending bills after the Legislature adjourned.

Legislators argue that Burgum went beyond his powers by deleting words or phrases in a way that changed intent.

Burgum has defended the vetoes. He says the lawsuit is a waste of taxpayer money.

It’s not a partisan dispute. Burgum is a Republican and the Legislature is controlled by Republicans.


