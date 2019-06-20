Norma Marroquin 1982 – 2019

BLUNT, SD – In loving memory of Norma Marroquin:

Norma Marroquin, 36, was taken from our lives Friday, June 14, 2019. Norma was born December 21, 1982 in Santa Rosa Quiche, Guatemala, the 2nd of six children born to Fabian and Filomena Marroquin- Ruiz. She grew up in Santa Rosa Quiche where she met Julio Vasquez when she was 18. Norma was Julio’s first and only love. They fell in love and moved to Las Vegas, in 2004. A couple years after they welcomed their children Mily Vasquez and Bradly Vasquez. Norma and Julio married on December 21, 2010. After working in Las Vegas for several years, Norma and her family moved to Blunt, SD, in 2012 where they made a home and were lovingly welcomed to the community. Norma’s children were the most important people in her life. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family going on walks, and cooking for friends and family. She will be remembered and cherished for her loving kindness, her gracious and loving spirit, and most importantly for the way she graced the lives of her children and her husband.

Funeral services will be 10am on Saturday, June 22nd at the Onida High School Gymnasium with a visitation from 9 to 10am. Burial will follow after the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt, SD. Family and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Norma’s life after the burial. It will be held at the family’s home where Norma would have loved a houseful of joy and warmth. 111 Newberry St. Saturday 22.

