Non-Partisan Redistricting Ballot Question Petition Rejected by Secretary of State

PIERRE, S.D. – Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that the petition submitted for an initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution providing for state legislative redistricting by a commission was rejected by her office.

“An Initiated Constitutional Amendment requires 27,741 valid signatures in order to be placed on the ballot,” stated Secretary Krebs. “This initiated constitutional amendment petition included 33,980 signatures. We reviewed a random sample of signatures and only 74.37 percent (33,980 x 74.3733% = 25,272 valid signatures, not meeting the 27,741 signature requirement) were found to be valid.”

A rejected petition cannot be challenged to the office of the Secretary of State, however that does not prohibit a citizen from challenging the denial of a ballot question petition in circuit court.

The remaining three ballot question petitions will be reviewed by the Secretary of State’s office in the order in which they were received.

The South Dakota Legislature submitted three constitutional amendments to the voters during the 2018 Legislative Session including:

SJR 1 (Constitutional Amendment X – to be placed on the General Election Ballot) an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to amendments to the Constitution,

HJR 1004 (Constitutional Amendment Y – to be placed on the Primary Election Ballot) an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, to revise certain provisions relating to the rights of crime victims; and

HJR 1006 (Constitutional Amendment Z – to be placed on the General Election Ballot) an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to amendments to the Constitution.

South Dakota citizens have the ability to submit a referendum petition concerning laws passed during the 2018 Legislative session.

For more detailed information on potential 2018 Ballot Questions, click here.

###

2-1-17.1. Submission of affidavit challenging petition to secretary of state–Appeal. Within thirty days after a statewide petition for an initiated constitutional amendment, initiated measure, or referendum has been validated and filed, any interested person who has researched the signatures contained on the petition may submit an affidavit to the Office of Secretary of State to challenge the petition. The affidavit shall include an itemized listing of each specific deficiency in question. Any challenge to the following items is prohibited under this challenge process:

(1) Signer does not live at address listed on the petition;

(2) Circulator does not live at address listed on the petition;

(3) Circulator listed a residence address in South Dakota but is not a South Dakota resident;

(4) Circulator did not witness the signers;

(5) Signatures not included in the random sample; and

(6) Petition that was originally rejected.

Any challenge by the same person or party in interest shall be included in one affidavit.

The original signed affidavit shall be received by the Office of Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. central time on the deadline date. If the affidavit challenges any item that is prohibited by this section, only that line item shall summarily be rejected. A challenge to a line item is not a challenge to the petition as a whole.

The secretary of state’s decision regarding a challenge may not be challenged a second time with the secretary of state, but may be appealed to the circuit court of Hughes County. If a person fails to challenge a petition pursuant to this section, it does not deny that person any other legal remedy to challenge the filing of an initiative or referendum petition in circuit court. A challenge to a petition in circuit court may include items prohibited in this section.