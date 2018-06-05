Noem Wins Republican Gubernatorial Nomination in SD

(AP) U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem says her victory in the Republican primary race for South Dakota governor came from traveling the state and talking about policies that cast a bold new vision.

The four-term congresswoman beat Attorney General Marty Jackley in Tuesday’s primary race. She takes on Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton in November.

Noem says she expects the general election to be competitive. She says the primary race was a “hard-fought campaign” but her team is ready to keep working.

A former state legislator, Noem is the first GOP woman to win the nomination.