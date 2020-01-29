Noem: USMCA a “Major Win” for South Dakota Producers

Governor Kristi Noem released the following statement after President Donald Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“The USMCA is a major win for South Dakota producers. Each year, our state exports $586 million worth of goods to Canada and $338 million of goods to Mexico. The USMCA rebalances and modernizes the old rules of the road into a 21st century, high-standard trade deal that better serves the interests of South Dakota farmers, ranchers, and businesspeople.

“With 95 percent of the world’s consumers living outside our borders, the USMCA builds the framework that ensures our goods are sold in a marketplace that is fair, open, and competitive. This is a win for South Dakota, and I’m grateful for President Trump’s leadership in pulling it across the finish line.”

Noem, a lifelong farmer and rancher, helped negotiate the USMCA while serving in Congress and has been an outspoken advocate for the agreement.

The USMCA will advance United States agricultural interests by building upon existing markets to expand United States food and ag exports and support food processing and rural jobs. The modernized trade deal includes stipulations to increase ag market access, enhance labor and environmental rights, address non-market practice and unfair subsidies, and increase intellectual property protections.

To learn more about the impact the USMCA will have on South Dakota, click here.