Noem: US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will benefit South Dakota

The United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement went into effect yesterday (July 1, 2020) and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says it’s a major win for the state’s agriculture producers.

Noem says the agreement rebalances and modernizes the former North American Free Trade Agreement into a 21st Century, high-standard trade deal that better serves the interests of South Dakota farmers, ranchers and business people. The state exports $586 million worth of goods to Canada and $338 million worth of goods to Mexico annually.

