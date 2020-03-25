Noem urges South Dakotans to ‘hang in there’ during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has acknowledged the danger of the coronavirus and is urging South Dakotans to keep themselves to themselves, but she has not imposed a stay-at-home order as in other states. Speaking during a teleconference with reporters Wednesday, the Republican governor said “we all have a common enemy” in the virus, and that residents should “hang in there.” South Dakota is reporting at least 41 cases of coronavirus, up from 30 on Tuesday. Noem asked residents to not focus on media reports on the virus but to consider taking a break and stay home with family.