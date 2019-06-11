Noem to transform Governor’s Hunt into “Industry Showcase for the Nation”, moves location from Pierre to Sioux Falls

The 2020 Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase will be based out of Sioux Falls rather than Pierre.

Gov. Kristi Noem says the Governor’s Hunt has brought thousands of business leaders to the state and by expanding the event, organizers will be able to introduce more people to everything South Dakota has to offer. She says the event is being transformed into an industry showcase for the nation.

Major events at the 2020 Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase will include a public sportsman industry vendor fair with booths from South Dakota hunting, fishing, firearms and other sportsmen-related industries from around the country; a banquet for state leaders and business prospects; a public concert at the Premier Center; and world-class pheasant hunting in southeastern South Dakota.

Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Steve Westra says by repositioning the event to Sioux Falls, they’ll be able to attract more business prospects and vendors who may only have limited time to visit our great state. He says the location and format changes are a win-win for the people of South Dakota and the businesses and industries looking to make our state their next home.

This year’s Governor’s Hunt will still be based out of Pierre.