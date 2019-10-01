Noem to state government leaders: Say “yes” more often

Speaking to the nearly 300 attendees at the State Leadership Conference this (Tues.) morning in Pierre, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem encouraged state leaders to be flexible with employees, where possible.

She also urged the leaders to say “yes” more often and embrace the challenges the leaders face as opportunities to learn.

The State Leadership Conference is a day and a half event bringing state government leaders together to hear and learn from speakers from around the country. The conference is organized each year by the Bureau of Human Resources.