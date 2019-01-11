Noem to appoint DeSautel Secretary of Social Services

Governor Kristi Noem announced that M. Gregory DeSautel, MD will join her cabinet as Secretary of Social Services. He will officially be appointed February 1.

“Greg is full of new perspectives,” said Governor Noem. “His deep care for people and willingness to serve, work hard, and produce results will be valuable to my team as we work to educate the state about the need for foster families, adoptive families, and safe homes for every child.”

“I’m deeply honored to serve with Governor Noem,” said DeSautel. “As we strive to increase awareness about the issues affecting families in our state, I’m committed to working relentlessly to make sure our families are stronger tomorrow than they were yesterday.”

DeSautel currently works at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls where he serves patients from all walks of life. Additionally, he has taught as an assistant clinical professor at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine since 1997.

DeSautel and his wife, Susan, live in Sioux Falls with their four children.