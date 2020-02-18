Noem supports revamped Native American schools proposal

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal to start schools in South Dakota that focus on teaching Native American language and culture has gained a key ally in Gov. Kristi Noem. Advisers from the Republican governor’s office helped present a revamped bill to a Senate committee Tuesday. It would allow Oceti Sakowin schools that teach Sioux language and culture. The idea is an effort to address low rates of high school graduation and college attendance in some communities in the state. The governor opposed the proposal when it was presented two weeks ago, but compromised with the schools’ proponents to rewrite the proposal. A Senate committee will decide whether to approve it on Thursday.