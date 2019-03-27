Noem Signs Pipeline Package into Law

Governor Kristi Noem signed the Pipeline Package, SB189 and SB190, into law. Introduced by Noem, these bills are a legislative solution to ensure the safety and efficiency of pipeline construction in South Dakota. “I fully support the freedoms of speech and assembly, but we must also have clear expectations and the rule of law,” said Noem. “My pipeline bills make clear that we will not let rioters control our economic development. These bills support constitutional rights while also protecting our people, our counties, our environment, and our state. I’m proud of this proactive approach that will spread the risks associated with pipeline construction, and I’m glad to sign it into law today.” Noem’s Pipeline Package outlines a two-pronged approach for pipeline construction. First, it creates the Pipeline Engagement Activity Coordination Expenses (PEACE) fund for the coordination of law enforcement expenditures. This includes a transparent process for fees and other funds to be collected through a variety of sources that will pay for the extraordinary costs incurred by the state and counties because of pipeline construction. Secondly, it creates an additional fund and legal remedies to pursue out-of-state money fueling riots that aim to shut down the pipeline build. “I believe this approach could serve as the next generation model of major energy infrastructure development,” concluded Noem. SB189 and SB190 go into effect immediately.