Thursday, April 30, 2020
Noem signs executive order suspending some vehicle, law enforcement requirements

Jody Heemstra

Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to give flexibility in South Dakota’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 2020-21 suspends regulations related to vehicle titling, registration, and renewal. The EO also suspends the one-year probation requirement for law enforcement officers and 911 telecommunicators to complete their Academy course.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.