Noem Signs Bill to Increase Hospital Billing Accountability

Governor Kristi Noem Wednesday signed SB70, a bill to increase accountability and fairness in medical billing practices. “Because of a blind spot in the law, hospitals and other medical facilities have been able to leverage a patient’s horrible accident to add a few extra dollars to their bottom line,” said Noem. “This bill sets up a pro-patient approach, holding hospitals and medical facilities to a more accountable billing practice. This puts us one step closer to equal billing treatment for all patients.” Under current law, hospitals and other medical facilities can refuse to bill insurance companies of patients who are potential plaintiffs in personal injury suits in order to ultimately get higher rates for service. SB70 amends current law to require hospitals to submit the patient’s medical bills to an insurer in the same manner as any other patient.